My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting an E-Mail Marketing Program

Simple system lets you reward loyal customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 That nagging voice in your head is saying you need an e-mail marketing program, but you're not sure where to start. Loyal Rewards, an outsourced option, costs a mere $97 a year and 4.5 cents per e-mail for a simple, three-step system. Solicit your customers' e-mail addresses in exchange for a free gift certificate or special offer. Forward these so-called enrollment tickets--provided by Loyal Rewards--to the company, which compiles and maintains your database. Then, send e-mail. The catch: Every e-mail you send must have a dollars- or percentage-off value, so no newsletters or FYI announcements.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement