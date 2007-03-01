Starting an E-Mail Marketing Program
Simple system lets you reward loyal customers.
1 min read
This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »That nagging voice in your head is saying you need an e-mail marketing program, but you're not sure where to start. Loyal Rewards, an outsourced option, costs a mere $97 a year and 4.5 cents per e-mail for a simple, three-step system. Solicit your customers' e-mail addresses in exchange for a free gift certificate or special offer. Forward these so-called enrollment tickets--provided by Loyal Rewards--to the company, which compiles and maintains your database. Then, send e-mail. The catch: Every e-mail you send must have a dollars- or percentage-off value, so no newsletters or FYI announcements.