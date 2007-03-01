My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Flight for Life

An aviator takes the principles of teamwork to new heights in the health-care industry.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You'd never guess entrepreneur Steve Harden is a former Top Gun instructor pilot and a commercial pilot for FedEx. That's because his company, LifeWings Partners, earned its wings in the health-care industry.

In 1992, Harden created a crew resource management course for FedEx to improve teamwork and communication among its flight crew. The course's success led to the launch of Crew Training International, which spun off LifeWings in 2005 when Harden realized he could help healthcare workers. "Their problems were identical to [those] in commercial aviation," says Harden, 53. He applied concepts from the Navy and CTI to hospital settings, ultimately reducing errors, mortality rates and employee turnover. Memphis, Tennessee-based LifeWings projects 2007 sales of $2.4 million and has plans for future ventures. Says Harden, "What we do is applicable to any industry [with] teams working together to make quality decisions without much time."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement