My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

To Your Credit

Prove your trustworthiness to vendors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Question: I opened a children's clothing store and am amazed by how many companies require cash upfront before they will ship me product. My personal credit has always been good, but when it comes to my business, that doesn't seem to count. Any advice?

Answer: Don't take it personally. Getting vendors to extend credit is one of the toughest challenges startup businesses face. Because startups typically have limited, unpredictable or even negative cash flow, vendors generally don't want to risk shipping products or providing services to customers who may not be able to pay--or who may even file for bankruptcy and close their doors. Although a business owner with strong personal credit can easily obtain a credit card for his or her company, credit card fees are often hefty, and suppliers may not accept credit cards for large purchases.

That's why it's important for new companies to establish a solid repayment history with vendors before asking for credit, says Sol Wahba, president of Nuvo Accessories Ltd. and vice president of The Sephardic Angel Fund, a New York City-based organization that provides consulting services and funding to small businesses. Once your company has "trade references" who can vouch for your company's creditworthiness, you'll generally be able to establish "net 30" payment terms that give you up to 30 days to pay for products and services. Some vendors may also ask to see financial statements and cash flow projections. "Start small and build trust," Wahba advises. "Vendors want to know the person behind the business."

Rosalind Resnick is founder and CEO of Axxess Business Consulting, a New York City consulting firm that advises startups and small businesses.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement