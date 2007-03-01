My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gracious Hosts

Riding on their good reputations worked for these web developers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Complete web hosting service for online businesses
Who: Dan Koziak and Paul Williamson of Gazungle
Where: Nashua, New Hampshire
When: Started in 2004
Startup Costs: $1,850

Paul Williamson was freelancing for a company in web development when he suggested they collaborate to form a one-stop e-commerce shop. But the project was pulled in too many directions, so Williamson and fellow freelancer Dan Koziak branched out on their own.

The pair set up a VoIP network, hosting server, high-end multimedia computer--which they built after merging their resources--and workstations in Koziak's living room for less than $2,000.

Though Williamson, 40, says a lot of the business was started on credit, their greatest asset has been time. Enthusiastic to have their own business and help others achieve similar dreams, they worked upwards of 14 hours a day for the first few months, developing their site while scouring the internet and other sources for leads.

Many of their previous clients signed up for Gazungle services, and as soon as the pair started to earn money, they invested it back into building the business. "Word-of-mouth has been our strongest [advantage]," says Koziak, 29. Nearly half of Gazungle's new business is generated from recommendations by its current client base.

With a ton of web development knowledge between them, Koziak and Williamson have been able to keep their employee roster at two, hiring subcontractors to fill in the gaps when needed. "We're seeing everything come together for 2007," says Williamson, who expects sales to reach $1 million.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement