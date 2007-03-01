My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Appreciation

In need of funds for growth, an entrepreneur looks to those who know his products best.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Since 1995, Andrew Zenoff has given birth to Zenoff Products and DayOne, two San Francisco companies that cater to expectant and new parents.

It wasn't easy, though: Zenoff says that finding money for expansion was one of the hardest tasks of entrepreneurship. Even with strong profits from his flagship store, angel investors and VCs saw too much risk in his unusual retail concept, which mixes education, community and commerce.

"The outside investor community wanted more proof," says Zenoff, 42. "So who better to go to [for funding] than people who have the proof: my customers?" He sent offers to 60 customers and was able to close 28 investors in 30 days. With such committed customers, Zenoff's corporate babies are growing up fast. DayOne currently has two locations, a third in planning at press time, and hopes of 50 more over the next five years. Zenoff projects combined sales of nearly $10 million for 2007.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement