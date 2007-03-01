Feel Safe When Filing Online

Secure online tax filing is at your fingertips.

March 1, 2007 2 min read

In 2006, some 73 million people--more than half of all individual taxpayers--filed their federal taxes electronically. At the state level, 13 states now require tax preparers to e-file, and 38 states allow combined federal-state e-filing.

IRS and state e-filing is more secure than giving a retailer your credit card, says Chuck Petz, vice president of tax software development at Petz Enterprises Inc. in Tracy, California, which operates e-filing site Taxbrain.com. The advantages of e-filing:

It's easy. Most filers or tax preparers fill out tax forms online anyway, so just press "send." Petz suggests mailing in your signature, though.

It's accurate. Electronic filing means fewer mistakes. Mailed-in returns have to be hand-keyed into computers by IRS workers, making the error rate higher.

It's fast. The IRS usually sends an e-mail receipt within 48 hours. And e-filers generally get their refunds in two weeks, direct-deposited into their bank accounts.

It's safe. IRS e-filing is highly secure, but to avoid scams, make sure you know the rules. Use IRS-approved e-file tax software or preparers. Remember, IRS and state tax agencies will never use e-mail to request account or Social Security numbers or other personal information.

For business owners, everything from W-2 forms to estimated quarterly tax payments can be filed online. See www.irs.gov for details.

