My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Time For A Muni Makeover?

Take a closer look at municipal bonds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you bought municipal bonds for their tax-exempt status, it may be time to rethink them--or at least re-examine the fine print on the bond offering. For the increasing number of taxpayers subject to the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT), the tax-free status of many munis--which is their main attraction--gets nullified.

In short, not all munis are created equal, explains Bob D. Scharin, RIA senior tax analyst at New York City's Thomson Tax & Accounting. "Some localities issue [qualified] private-activity bonds, which finance the activities of nongovernmental bodies," he says. "In those cases, the interest might be tax-free for regular tax purposes, but not for taxpayers subject to the AMT."

How do you spot a private-activity muni? Bonds issued to finance building a sports stadium or an airport--projects that are backed by localities seeking to boost employment or a local economy, but are essentially private activities--generally won't be exempt. Traditional municipal issues, however, will. "Look for that information in the bond materials, or ask your broker if the bond is not subject to the AMT," advises Scharin. "And if you already own muni bonds but have recently crossed the threshold to be subject to the AMT, it may be time to consider a more appropriate investment vehicle."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement