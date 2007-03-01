My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shopping Spree

New business card gives you rebates.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Does getting paid to shop sound appealing? Recognizing the adage "cash is king," American Express introduced a new business card last November offering cold, hard cash to business owner who use their charge cards. The new American Express SimplyCash Business Card gives monthly cash-back rebates in the form of a statement credit, rather than the reward points good toward hotel stays or airline flights earned with the co-branded Starwood Hotels and JetBlue reward cards previously introduced by American Express.

American Express isn't the only credit card company willing to ponying up the greens for your purchases. Advanta and Discover also offer business cards with cash-back rewards; all three have no reward caps or annual fees.

The difference? American Express's rewards come in the form of a monthly credit on your card statement, but Advanta Platinum BusinessCard holders receive a check when $50 in cash rewards accrues. Discover cardholders can apply their credit to their card statement or receive a gift card for one of more than 70 partners offering up to double value for dollars earned. Discover issues cardholders a checkbook to help them maximize their reward earnings. "Many B2B vendors don't accept credit cards, so this lets business owners write checks for purchases and earn rewards," explains Sastry Racha-konda, director of Discover Business Card. "There's no cost for using the check feature; the purchase just shows up on your statement the same as any other transaction."

Jennifer Pellet is a freelance writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement