Direct Deposit

Banking by digital image.

March 1, 2007 1 min read

Now, instead of making a deposit at the bank, you can scan checks into your computer. Legislation in 2003 said digital check images carry legal weight, and some large businesses have used remote deposit since the Check 21 law went into effect. A growing number of banks are now providing small-business customers with scanners for this purpose.

"All business owners need is a computer, bank-provided software and a scanner, " says Karen Larrimer, executive vice president of business banking at PNC. "With the click of a button, the deposit is transferred." QuickBooks accounting software lets you automatically update accounts receivable.

PNC's costs for the service were still being finalized at press time.

Jennifer Pellet is a freelance writer specializing in business and finance.