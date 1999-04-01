Book `Em

Motherly advice.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Mama said there'd be days like this, right? In this month's book roundup, motherly advice is given its due:

"Mom's timeless wisdom, her fundamental values, are desperately needed, as well as enormously effective, in business life today," writes Rhonda Abrams in Wear Clean Underwear: Business Wisdom From Mom (Villard Books, $22.95). Aside from an undeniably catchy title, Wear Clean Underwear rates a read for its down-to-earth truisms.

For a wackier time, check out David Lindsay's The Patent Files: Dispatches From the Frontiers of Invention (The Lyons Press, $22.95). If you've ever wondered whether you're a Thomas Edison in waiting, this book could tip the scales.

Finally, assess the communication skills of yourself and others in Straight Talk: Turning Communication Upside Down For Strategic Results at Work (Davies-Black Publishing, $26.95). Eric F. Douglas may not be as plain-spoken as Mom, but his Straight Talk gets points for its attention to detail. No failures to communicate here.

Heard On the Street

  • California, here they come: If you're wondering where the customers are, look westward. According to recent Census Bureau statistics, the western region of the country--particularly California--reigns in terms of population growth. Interestingly, Nevada retains the top ranking for the 13th consecutive year in terms of rate of growth. Any bets on whether the home state of Las Vegas can continue its winning streak?
  • Come together: As spearheaded by Vice President Al Gore, the federal government's BusinessLINC program encourages partnerships between corporations both big and small--especially in economically distressed areas--through federal contracts and mentoring opportunities. Visit http://businesslinc.sba.gov for details.
  • Open for business? Although a Cuban trade embargo is still in effect, the U.S. is easing up restrictions: The Clinton administration has announced provisions that allow for the sale of agricultural items to family restaurants and private farmers in Cuba.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.