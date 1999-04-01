Fast Track

Profile on Dr. Glass Window Washing.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Name and age: Philip Bregstone, 39

Company name and description: Dr. Glass Window Washing provides "boutique-scale, high-end" window cleaning and maintenance.

Based: Boulder, Colorado

Founded: 1978

1998 sales: $150,000

1999 projections: $180,000

Part-time project: Bregstone spends eight months teaching music, playing in a band and spending quality time with his wife and two sons; for the other four months of the year, he moves the family to Washington, DC, where he started his company, and does the bulk of his business there.

Family ties: Bregstone believes people shouldn't work their lives away at their families' expense, so he created Business-in-a-Box, a set of videos, manuals and software on how to start a residential window-washing business.

He can see clearly now: Says Bregstone, "I recognize the balance in my life is something everyone would like. Instead of feeling a bit shameful that I haven't achieved something considered `professional,' I feel proud that I have a good business and am helping people change their lives."

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

