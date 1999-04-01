Fast Track

Profile on Dr. Glass Window Washing.

Name and age: Philip Bregstone, 39

Company name and description: Dr. Glass Window Washing provides "boutique-scale, high-end" window cleaning and maintenance.

Based: Boulder, Colorado

Founded: 1978

1998 sales: $150,000

1999 projections: $180,000

Part-time project: Bregstone spends eight months teaching music, playing in a band and spending quality time with his wife and two sons; for the other four months of the year, he moves the family to Washington, DC, where he started his company, and does the bulk of his business there.

Family ties: Bregstone believes people shouldn't work their lives away at their families' expense, so he created Business-in-a-Box, a set of videos, manuals and software on how to start a residential window-washing business.

He can see clearly now: Says Bregstone, "I recognize the balance in my life is something everyone would like. Instead of feeling a bit shameful that I haven't achieved something considered `professional,' I feel proud that I have a good business and am helping people change their lives."