Best Vegas Hotels for Business Travelers

Las Vegas is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world for business travelers, convention-goers, vacationers, gam­blers and honeymooners alike. Las Vegas truly offers something for everyone when it comes to fine dining, entertainment and hotel/resort accommodations. For business travelers in particular, the city has more than 9 million square feet of convention and meeting space; literally thousands of available meeting rooms equipped to meet any need; full-service business centers within virtually every hotel and resort along Las Vegas Boulevard (also known as the Strip); high-speed internet access (often wireless) available at resorts, hotels, convention centers and many public spaces; plus countless ways to entertain important clients, cus­tomers or business associates--day or night.

Every year, Las Vegas attracts more than 22,154 conventions and trade shows. Thanks to the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the Cashman Center, the Sands Expo Center, and the convention and meeting room space offered within the various mega-resorts, there's plenty of room to accom­modate everyone.

With more than 133,186 guest rooms and suites currently available, occupancy rates along the Strip average 91.8 percent (95 percent on weekends). Compare this with the national average hotel occupancy rate, which was 63.1 percent in 2005. Because of these high occupancy rates and ever-changing room rates (based on current occupancy), if you want to reserve the best possible accommodations during your visit but not pay an absolute for­tune, be sure to make your reservations early--especially during peak travel times.

Within a typical Las Vegas mega-resort, you'll find literally thousands of midpriced to luxury guest rooms and suites; multiple restaurants; dozens of meeting rooms; convention facilities; a business center; several theaters; nightclubs, bars and lounges; extensive shopping; a world-class day spa (complete with salon and workout facility); a concierge service; and several attractions (such as a fine art museum, roller coaster, exotic car collection, aquarium or outdoor fountain show). These mega-resorts are constantly evolving, while new ones are being built at a cost of $1.5 billion to $7 billion, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority.

Where to Stay

When choosing where to stay in Las Vegas, consider the amenities and business services you want and need. Out of all the resorts, hotels and motels in Las Vegas, listed here in alphabetical order are five of the Top 12 Business-Friendly Resorts and Hotels for Las Vegas from Entrepreneur Magazine's The Business Traveler's Guide to Las Vegas. The properties were selected based on the serv­ices and amenities offered, overall value, location and comfort.

Four Seasons

Address: 3960 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Reservations phone number: (877) 632-5000

Main phone number: (702) 632-5000

Web site: www.fourseasons.com/lasvegas

Located within the Mandalay Bay Resort complex, but kept totally separate, the Four Seasons is an ultraluxurious hotel that offers its own entrance, services and amenities, plus the ultimate in comfort. This is one of the few on-Strip resorts where you don't need to walk through a giant casino in order to reach your guest room. The rooms and suites are spacious, extremely comfortable and well-equipped with the amenities you'd expect from a Four Seasons.

This Four Seasons has its own spa, salon, workout facility, pool area, concierge, business center and restaurants. Because the hotel is attached to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, it pro­vides the ultimate in convenience if you'll be attending a meeting or convention within this facility.

For fine dining, you'll find Charlie Palmer within the Four Seasons. For a fast, yet elegant and delicious breakfast, business lunch or casual dinner, the Verandah restaurant offers a wonder­ful dining option suitable for impromptu lunch meetings with co-workers, clients or customers.

For business travelers looking for clean, quiet, extremely com­fortable and upscale accommodations, the Four Seasons offers the perfect solution. The hotel's concierge is also on hand to promptly handle all your requests and needs, no matter how extravagant or urgent.

HolidayInn Express

Address: 5760 Polaris Avenue

Reservations phone number: (800) 465-4329

Main phone number: (702) 736-0098

Website: www.ichotelsgroup.com/h/d/ex/1/en/home

If you're looking for a relatively low-priced but extremely clean and comfortable, noncasino motel that's located less than a quar­ter mile from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (free shuttle service is provided) and is a short drive from McCarran Airport, this newly built Holiday Inn Express will nicely satisfy your needs and budget. Like all the newly designed Holiday Inn Express locations, this one offers the "Stay Smart Showerhead" by Kohler, the "Simply Smart" bedding collection (which combines extreme comfort with functionality for the perfect night's sleep), plus free high-speed internet, plenty of electrical outlets, ample work space and many other amenities.

While continental breakfast is offered, this location doesn't have a full-service restaurant. Nonetheless, this is a wonderful motel for the budget-conscious business traveler.

Las VegasHilton

Address: 3000 Paradise Road

Reservations phone number: (800) 732-7117

Main phone number: (702) 732-5111

Website: www.lvhilton.com

Aside from Wynn Las Vegas, this is the closest mega-resort to the Las Vegas Convention Center. While this resort may seem a bit out of the way, since it's not located on the Strip, it does have a Las Vegas Monorail stop, so you can quickly and conveniently travel to the Strip or the nearby convention center.

Like all well-equipped, midpriced mega-resorts in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Hilton offers everything you want or need to make your stay comfortable, enjoyable and highly entertaining. For entertainment, recording superstar Barry Manilow performs his Music and Passion show here, plus there's the Star Trek Experience, which is a must-see for all Star Trek fans.

For business travelers, the Las Vegas Hilton offers a full-service business center, spacious rooms, meeting facilities, many fine din­ing and casual dining options plus a full-service spa and workout facility. If you're attending a convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this is an excellent choice for midpriced accommodations and convenience.

Renaissance Las Vegas

Address: 3400 Paradise Road

Reservations phone number: (877) 211-9111

Main phone number: (702) 733-6533

Website: www.lasvegashotelandsuites.com

Located a short walk from the Las Vegas Convention Center and from the back entrance to Wynn Las Vegas, the Renaissance Las Vegas is an extremely nice, midpriced, business-oriented hotel. The guestrooms are large, comfortable and nicely equipped with large, flat-screen TVs. The hotel itself offers a top-notch restaurant (Envy Steakhouse), a full-service business center, plenty of meeting-room space, a workout facility and a pool. There's an "executive level floor," complete with a concierge lounge.

What's nice about Renaissance Las Vegas is that it's a noncasino hotel. It provides a lovely, quiet and extremely comfortable envi­ronment throughout the entire property. It's the ideal business-oriented hotel if you're attending a meeting or conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center. While it's located off the Strip, you can gain access to the Strip easily via the Las Vegas Monorail (there's a stop at the Convention Center), by walking through the Wynn Las Vegas, or by taking a short taxi ride.

Wynn Las Vegas

Address: 3131 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Reservations phone number: (888) 320-9966

Main phone number: (702) 770-7000

Website: www.wynnlasvegas.com

One of the newest mega-resorts on the Strip is also one of the nicest, largest and most luxurious. This is the place to stay if you're looking for ultramodern, top-notch guestroom accommodations located within a stunningly beautiful resort complex that has its own world-class golf course. From the back entrance of the resort, the Las Vegas Convention Center is a short walk away. Wynn Las Vegas is the home to Le Reve, one of the most truly breathtaking shows offered in Las Vegas. This is one show you won't want to miss.

Wynn offers a selection of guestrooms and ultraluxurious and spacious suites. All offer many amenities, wonderful views, flat screen TVs and high-speed internet access. Many suites also offer in-room fax machines, multiple phone lines and beds featuring fine European linens. For business travelers not concerned about their travel budget, Wynn Las Vegas is definitely the place to stay. For golfers, the 18-hole, immaculately landscaped course, which was designed by Tom Fazio, shouldn't be missed. Bring your own clubs or rent everything you need from the pro shop. Who says you can't hold a business meeting on the links in the middle of a desert?

