Trade Shows

This story appears in the April 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

@Travel '99
May 13-14, Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers. Travel-related services, content and technologies for online business. Contact Jon Toorock, Jupiter Communications, 627 Broadway, 2nd Fl., New York, NY 10012, (888) 780-5010, ext. 103.

Electronic Entertainment Expo
May 13-15, Los Angeles Convention Center. Interactive entertainment and educational products. Contact E3 Los Angeles '99, 1400 Providence Hwy., Norwood, MA 02062, (800) 315-1133.

Gourmet Products Show
May 16-19, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Cookware, kitchen gadgets, cutlery, specialty appliances, decorative accessories and home storage products. Contact Susan Corlin, George Little Management Inc., 577 Airport Blvd., #610, Burlingame, CA 94010, (650) 344-5171.

National Stationery Show
May 16-19, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Gifts, greeting cards, toys and holiday merchandise. Contact Patti Stracher, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3269.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
May 22-23, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel & Motel Show
May 22-25, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Food-service and lodging industries. Contact Tom Hoffman, National Restaurant Association, 150 N. Michigan Ave., #2000, Chicago, IL 60601, (312) 853-2525.

Photopro Expo '99
May 25-27, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Professional photography, video and imaging. Contact Shawn Donahue, Photopro Expo, P.O. Box 3325, Merrifield, VA 22116, (703) 206-9044.

American Pet Products Manufacturers Association Pet Products Trade Show
June 2-4, Opryland Hotel Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee. Pet product manufacturers and importers. Contact Andy Dearmohraj, 255 Glenville Rd., Greenwich, CT 06831, (203) 532-3606.

Club Industry East '99
June 3-5, New York Hilton & Towers, New York City. Fitness center management, equipment and apparel. Contact Helen Carafa, Primedia Intertec Trade Shows, 11 Riverbend Dr. S., Stamford, CT 06907, (800) 927-5007.

Coffee Fest Columbus
June 4-6, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Specialty coffee and tea industries. Contact David Heilbrunn, Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (800) 232-0083, ext. 13.

E-Congress '99
June 20-23, San Francisco Hyatt Regency. E-commerce strategies. Contact The Institute for International Research, 708 Third Ave., 4th Fl., New York, NY 10017, (212) 867-3615.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
August 28-29, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

