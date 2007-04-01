My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bring On the Night

If your best work happens in the wee hours, you're not alone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Around 3 o'clock, you might find Mike Faith sending e-mails or considering a supplier. But Faith, founder and CEO of 55-employee San Francisco headset company Headsets.com, is doing these tasks at 3 a.m., not 3 p.m. The middle of the night "is the most productive work time for me," says Faith, 42. "If someone is around, I've got all his or her focus, and if no one is around, I've got all my focus."

For night owls like Faith, 8-to-5 is now a prelude to the 9 p.m. to midnight (or later) shift when they finally have some quiet time to think, work and plan. "Distractions during the day make it impossible to work on larger projects or [tasks] that require more complex thinking," says Jonathan Kramer, Ph.D., founder of San Diego-based Business Psychology Consulting. At night, he says, entrepreneurs "can do a more effective and efficient job."

Faith--who works into the wee hours at least once a week--often gets quick e-mail replies from other CEOs, and he feels a sense of camaraderie. "There's a special kind of 'Yup, we're working on this when no one else is around' [feeling]," he says.

Susan Battley, founder and CEO of Battley Performance Consulting in Stony Brook, New York, hears about people gutting their late-night work the next day, however. "It proved to be tangential, faulty or irrelevant," says Battley, who suggests entrepreneurs delay sending important e-mails and reports until they can read them with fresh eyes.

Ultimately, you have to know your workstyle to make late-night sessions productive, Kramer says.

Faith's night fever shows no signs of breaking. "People [at work] know to watch out," he says, "because by the time they start, I'm three or four hours' worth of coffee ahead of them."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.