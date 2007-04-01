My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Take Charge

New ways to keep mobile devices alive on the road.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With the privileges of wireless mobile devices come responsibilities--namely, keeping them juiced up. Many companies are stepping up to make powering and recharging your mobile devices easier. APC has a line of affordable Power Ready notebook cases with cord ports that let you recharge your mobile equipment without taking it out of the case.

Some exciting new products are working their way to the market. This summer, WildCharge will introduce the WildCharger, a thin pad that can recharge devices equipped with a WildCharger adapter. No wires are required; you just set the device on the pad.

When it comes to practical powering-up, Mobility Electronics' iGo Everywhere is an all-in-one power solution for recharging a myriad of devices, from Bluetooth headsets to MP3 players. For $40, it comes with compact wall outlet and in-vehicle accessories. Add the power splitter accessory and your choice of tips to match your devices, and you have a simple solution that lets you leave your clutter of power cables at the office. It's especially handy when wall outlets are scarce.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.