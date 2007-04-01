Take Charge

New ways to keep mobile devices alive on the road.

April 1, 2007 1 min read

With the privileges of wireless mobile devices come responsibilities--namely, keeping them juiced up. Many companies are stepping up to make powering and recharging your mobile devices easier. APC has a line of affordable Power Ready notebook cases with cord ports that let you recharge your mobile equipment without taking it out of the case.

Some exciting new products are working their way to the market. This summer, WildCharge will introduce the WildCharger, a thin pad that can recharge devices equipped with a WildCharger adapter. No wires are required; you just set the device on the pad.

When it comes to practical powering-up, Mobility Electronics' iGo Everywhere is an all-in-one power solution for recharging a myriad of devices, from Bluetooth headsets to MP3 players. For $40, it comes with compact wall outlet and in-vehicle accessories. Add the power splitter accessory and your choice of tips to match your devices, and you have a simple solution that lets you leave your clutter of power cables at the office. It's especially handy when wall outlets are scarce.