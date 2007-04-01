My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

A Sure Bet

Promotions insurance keeps you covered despite the odds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Last year, a Chicago furniture store owner made a bet with his customers: If the Chicago Bears shut out the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, he'd give a full refund to anyone who bought furniture during Labor Day weekend. The Bears won 26-0 and customers got back more than $275,000, but the payout wasn't made by the store--it was made by an insurance company. The store owner had purchased promotions insurance to cover his wager.

"Promotions insurance can be any kind of financial guarantee policy that says if this happens, we'll pay that," says Steven M. Finver, president of Continental Agency of Florida in Boca Raton. He says this coverage is mostly used by charities, such as hole-in-one insurance to cover prizes in golf tournament fundraisers. But there's no reason business owners can't use it as part of a marketing strategy, Finver says, as long as the promotion doesn't violate state gambling laws.

Your business insurance agent can arrange the policy. Explain the prize you'd offer (a physical prize, a specified amount of cash or a refund) if a particular event or circumstance occurs and the terms of the award. Provide as much information as you can to help the underwriter determine the odds so the policy can be appropriately priced. The premium for your policy depends on the risk the insurance company is taking. Allow two weeks for the policy to be issued.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It