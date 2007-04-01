My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Winning Over the Skeptics

Is social marketing really worth it?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Social media marketing is about to explode. But as you rush to harness the viral power of blogs and social sites, be warned: Many of the consumers who are researching products don't trust these sites.

According to JupiterKagan Inc.'s August 2006 report "Viral Marketing: Budgeting Beyond Social Media," an estimated 20 percent of advertisers plan to use viral marketing in the next year. Unfortunately, the study showed that 69 percent of online users don't trust social media such as blogs and public forums.

There is some good news, though. Consumers are twice as likely to trust product information on a company website or professional review site. So why not use social media to feature the benefits showcased on these sites?

This is exactly what Emily Riley, lead analyst of the report, recommends. This reinforces your message to the consumers who have already seen your site or product reviews. And you can encourage consumers to do more research by visiting sites they already trust. Just make sure your message is consistent on these sites as well.

Riley also suggests testing several versions of your message on a small audience. Find out which message consumers trust most. Then launch a full-scale, viral marketing campaign.

Sure, social media users are skeptical. But that doesn't mean you can't market to them. You can communicate your message effectively by showing your credibility.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.