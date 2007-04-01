My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Achtung, Maybe

Does your product need a warning label?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There are some ridiculous warning labels out there, but sometimes you need a warning label to defend your company in court.

These days, a consumer who gets hurt while using a product is likely to consult a lawyer about suing the manufacturer, distributor, dealer or rental firm. Lawsuits make one of three basic claims: The design was defective, the product was manufactured incorrectly or there should have been a warning label.

In warning label cases, courts tend to ask whether or not the type of accident was foreseeable. But courts recognize that people do amazingly stupid things, and it's impossible to foresee them all. If you can imagine a scenario in which jurors would say "They should have known people would try that," it may be time to attach a warning--if possible, right on the product itself.

Stay informed about injuries to people using your product or similar ones. Check your competitors' products for warnings they include, give customers contact information so they can inform you of any concerns, and periodically review safety warnings to make sure they're adequate.

Your duty to warn consumers lasts as long as the product does. If possible, set up a system for keeping track of who your customers are so you can send a warning or a recall notice if problems arise.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It