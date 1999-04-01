What's New

Franchises, hair salons, clothing stores.
  • Putting it all on a shelf, The Franchise Company Inc., a division of Toronto-based FirstService Corp., has purchased a controlling interest in California Closet Co. Inc. With 156 locations worldwide and 1998 sales estimated at nearly $100 million, California Closets is the world's largest franchisor of installed custom closets and home storage. It joins The Franchise Company's other service-oriented businesses, including Certa ProPainters, and Nutrilawn.
  • The Franchise Center at the University of Texas, El Paso, is gearing up for the 21/2 Day Seminar of the Franchise Management Certificate Program. The seminar will be held April 22-24 at the El Paso Camino Real Hotel. The $825 fee covers instruction in franchise and labor law, international franchising and franchise accounting. For more information, contact The Franchise Center at (800) 687-4512.
  • The Lemon Tree, "A Unisex Haircutting Establishment," has been sold by founder Joan Cable to franchisees Harvey and Deena Yaris. The new owners of the 75-branch chain plan to implement a major expansion program, looking to double the number of salons within five years.
  • A new business concept is joining the recycled ranks of the more than 1,200 Play It Again Sports, Once Upon a Child, Computer Renaissance, Music Go Round, It's About Games and ReTool stores. Grow Biz International Inc. recently announced the acquisition of Plato's Closet. With three locations in Columbus, Ohio, and one in Toledo, the new and used clothing store aimed at the teenage market will be franchised by Grow Biz. A prototype franchise will be opening soon in the Twin Cities area.

