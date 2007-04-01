Howdy, Partner

Say hello to a strategic global alliance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Do you want to catapult your global sales? Consider forming a strategic global alliance, or SGA. Partnerships with overseas companies are a safe way to rapidly expand into new international markets by allowing companies with a mutual need and objective to cooperate and share risks.

An SGA offers access to more efficient production, lower marketing costs, different technologies and additional sources of capital. This strategy works well for market entry or to shore up existing weaknesses and increase competitive strengths.

When I first started exporting foodstuff, I contacted Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. Ltd. about piggybacking my products onto theirs. We had the suppliers and they had the distribution channels and customer base, so it was a good match.

How can your company form an SGA? Look for a company you already have a relationship with--maybe your best supplier or distributor, or a trading company that can't keep up with demand. A good partner has three characteristics: the right chemistry, trust (within the firm and between the firm and its partners) and a history of tangible results. Without these, the alliance will go nowhere. But if you create a synergistic relationship that delivers solutions, everyone wins.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

Starting a Business Isn't What You Think. Here's What to Expect Instead.