My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Story Hour

Intrigue your audience by marketing with storytelling techniques.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A great film has a talented cast, intriguing characters and a good story. What veteran filmmakers Lara Alameddine and Daniel Dubiecki realized when they launched Beverly Hills, California-based Little Lily, a high-end pet clothing company, was that those same aspects of filmmaking could help them market their brand.

In 2003, Alameddine, 27, and Dubiecki, 29, were walking a 5-pound Yorkie named Lily when she cut her paw on glass. The vet recommended protective doggy footwear, inspiring the pair to create Lilyboots, fashionable leather shoes for paws.

With that, Lily was cast as the star of the Little Lily story. The founders created a cartoon image of Lily to use in all their marketing materials, complete with a bio for the Lily character--a fashion-conscious, socialite pooch with a circle of celebrity friends.

The key to choosing your storytelling strategy is figuring out the personality of the brand. "Think about the brand as a movie star," says Margo Berman, associate professor of advertising at Florida International University and founder of Creative Catalyst Unlock the Block, a creative marketing, advertising and branding company in Miami Beach, Florida. "That will help you understand the character, tone, picture and voice of the product."

You might also want to make your storytelling interactive. "Suddenly, your audience is buying into the brand because they're participating," says Berman. Also, have a consistent tone and message throughout. And though you're using storytelling techniques, be honest in your marketing.

Alameddine and Dubiecki aimed marketing at the rich and famous to cement the trendy, luxurious feel of the brand. Little Lily fans include celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, both famous for pampering their dogs. Throughout its marketing materials, especially online at www.little-lily.com, the million-dollar company has employed the fictional dog characters. Alameddine and Dubiecki are pitching a series of books and cartoons featuring The Lilygang to studios now. Says Dubiecki, "If you want to stand out above and beyond competitors, make sure you've got a story to tell."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg

Marketing

4 Simple Tips That Will Get Big Results for Your Business on Google Search

Marketing

10 Tips for Creating Landing Pages That Convert the Most Prospects