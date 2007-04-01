My Queue

Technology

Hitting the Big Time

With grand expansion plans underway, this business is movin' on up.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Buy_BIG_From_Brandi wanted to go bigger, Brandi Ramos, who has sold big and tall men's clothing on eBay since 2004, moved operations from her family room to the 1,000-square-foot apartment on the lower level of her home that she had previously rented out. Now she has four workstations and space for part-time help.

Ramos (eBay User ID: buy_big_from_brandi) grossed more than $100,000 last year and is an eBay Silver PowerSeller, but she has bigger dreams: Her goal is to go Gold. "I am not dabbling," says Ramos. "I'm a single mom with an autistic 8-year-old son. This is how I support us."

Since we featured Ramos last year, she's stepped up her marketing efforts by adding her photo to her business cards, which go out with every shipment. "The business has my name on it, so it's important that my customers know who I am," she says. She has also added a personal shopping service for loyal eBay customers.

Furthermore, Ramos is in the process of joining the chamber of commerce in her hometown of Springfield, Illinois. "Everyone knows someone who is big and tall," she says. "Some of the local guys buy from me on eBay, and I personally deliver their clothing for a premium. I'm always looking for ways to help more people and make more sales."

