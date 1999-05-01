Special Events

Mark Your Calendars

May 1, 1999 2 min read

NYU's Conference on Self-Employment, Business Ownership and Entrepreneurship

April 24, New York University, Tisch Hall, New York City. Self-employment and business ownership opportunities. Contact Athena Liu, Entrepreneurial Exchange Group, 5-11 University Pl., #428, New York, NY 10003, (212) 443-6642.

VSDA Annual Home Entertainment Convention

July 8-10, Los Angeles Convention Center. For home video entertainment retailers and suppliers. Contact Cathy Austin, Video Software Dealers Association, 16530 Ventura Blvd., #400, Encino, CA 91436, (818) 593-5000.

Imprinted Sportswear Show

July 9-11, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Screen-printing, sign, textile and embroidery products and equipment. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 13760 Noel Rd., #500, Dallas, TX 75240, (800) 789-2223.

WWPSA Annual Pet Industry Trade Show

July 9-11, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California. Manufacturers and distributors of pet care products, food, equipment and services. Contact Caryn Bates, World Wide Pet Supply Association, 406 S. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006, (626) 447-2222.

Global Leather/Shoetech

July 28-29, John B. Hynes Convention Center, Boston. Shoe, handbag, and leather goods supplies and production. Contact James Spargo, Footwear Industries of America, 1420 K St. N.W., #600, Washington, DC 20005, (800) 811-5947, ext. 1.

Meeting World '99

August 3-5, New York Hilton and Towers, New York City. For people who plan meetings, trade shows or training programs. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2274.

National Building Products Exposition & Conference

August 15-18, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Building products and materials market. Contact Reed Expositions, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5620.

Business & Technology Solutions Show

August 24-25, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Products and services for small businesses and home offices. Contact Wendy Sech, Illinois CPA Society, 222 S. Riverside Plaza, 16th Fl., Chicago, IL 60606, (800) 993-0393.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

August 28-29, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

Action Sports Retailer Trade Expo

September 9-11, San Diego Convention Center. Alternative sporting goods, apparel and accessories. Contact Juli Schulz, Action Sports Retailer, 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8144.

Fort Lauderdale Home Show

September 16-19, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Home improvement products and services. Contact Joyce Mookus, (800) 756-5692.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

September 18-19, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.