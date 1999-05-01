Food For Thought

Science sponsored by sandwiches.
This story appears in the May 1999 issue of Entrepreneur.

The future is in the hands of our youth, and the Steak Escape franchise is ready to lend a hand through the Curious Kid's Club Grant program it started in 1996. This national program awards annual grants totaling $10,000 to schools for science enrichment.

"We saw a national need in this area," says Natalie Pitchford, director of marketing at Escape Enterprises Ltd., Steak Escape's parent company. "The government has reported that we're behind in [math and science] in a lot of schools nationwide."

Each spring, Steak Escape's 150-plus franchisees are asked to nominate a local school's program--once a school is nominated, it's automatically included on the list each year. Steak Escape then notifies the schools' science departments they've been recommended and instructs them to send a letter requesting a grant. A group of Steak Escape representatives meets in the fall to award grants of up to $1,000 to schools displaying the most need.

"We strongly believe in giving back to the community," says Pitchford. "We're growing very quickly, and as we grow, our funds will increase and go back to the schools."

