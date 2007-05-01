Risky Business

With the economy looking up, taking some spending risks now can strengthen your company--just be sure to invest wisely.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If small businesses are any barometer for the rest of the land, then things are looking up for the remainder of 2007. According to a Wells Fargo/Gallup survey of entrepreneurs in the fourth quarter of 2006, entrepreneurial optimism is at its highest since the survey began four years ago.

Sixty-two percent of respondents expect revenues to increase through 2007, and 75 percent expect positive cash flow during that time. "In general, small-business owners are optimistic," says Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann, executive vice president and head of the small business segment at Wells Fargo in San Francisco.

In good times, business owners are apt to spend more of their surplus cash to open new stores, hire new people, purchase more equipment and generally take the kinds of risks for growth they might not take while in hunker-down mode. Still, with no consensus that 2007 stands to be a bullish year, no entrepreneur wants to get caught too far out on a limb if the economy heads south unexpectedly. "There are two kinds of optimism: reckless optimism and smart optimism," notes Macieira-Kaufmann. Likewise, there are smart ways to spend cash for growth that will put you in good stead regardless of which way the tide turns. Here are a few moves to consider.

Get lean. Rather than taking on numerous fixed costs, consider investments that lead to greater operational efficiency and a leaner company that can compete nationally or even globally, advises Bill Carter, state director of the Oregon Small Business Development Center statewide program in Eugene. "If you have the right systems in place, there are [information systems] available that allow the smallest of businesses to operate as large enterprises do," says Carter, citing just-in-time methods--which allow businesses to keep only the inventory they need on hand--as worthwhile investments that streamline businesses and improve their productivity. "That's one of the key problems small businesses have when the economy tips: clearing their inventory," says Carter. "But the technologies that can put them on the cutting edge are there now."

Invest in HR. Talented employees are the very lifeblood of any business, and smaller companies typically have a harder time offering the perks that attract the best and brightest. Consider ways to improve your recruiting and retention strength by sponsoring a 401(k) plan. New internet-based plans have dramatically lowered the setup and management fees. As a less expensive alternative, set up a profit-sharing program that will allow employees to share in the bounty when times are good, says James I. Herbert, professor of management and entrepreneurship at Kennesaw State University's Michael J. Coles College of Business in Kennesaw, Georgia. "That way, they feel a little added value to their work and participation," he says. And when you hit a more difficult year, the employees will understand why they're not reaping a reward.

Staff up judiciously. Because employees are a fixed cost, you don't want to up and hire 10 people simply because you have more cash in the bank. But if you've been just getting by with the employees you have, and if you expect revenue and cash flow to be up in the coming year, consider increasing staff strategically now to make it easier to handle more business later, suggests Chris Borden, a financial advisor and vice president of Natick, Massachusetts-based Canby Financial Advisors. "The small-business owners I talk to seem to be operating at full capacity, so their employees are working full time and putting in overtime hours," he says, adding that many business owners need to hire more employees if they want their companies to grow.

Any plan for organizational growth should start with a meeting with your CFO and accountant to project how far you can go with the cash you have, decide how much you should be putting away for a rainy day and figure out what kinds of investments you can make in the business today. Exercise caution, but remember: Calculated risks during good times very often insulate a company when the winds change.

C.J. Prince is a writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

Starting a Business Isn't What You Think. Here's What to Expect Instead.