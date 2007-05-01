My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Got It Covered?

Don't take chances--know what your policy covers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Do you know what to expect from your insurance company if you experience a covered loss? Most small commercial property policies pay replacement cost coverage, which means the cost to replace the property without a deduction for depreciation, up to the policy limits and subject to the policy's deductible. "Be sure the limits on the policy reflect the replacement value," says Brian T. Kearney, assistant vice president of commercial lines product development for The Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut.

"Know the extent of your inventory and what it would cost to replace [it] in today's dollars," Kearney says. And review your policy annually to be sure you're covered.

Some policies automatically apply an increase in coverage to protect policyholders against increasing replacement costs. Also, many insurers offer endorsements for seasonal fluctuations in inventory, so documenting what you have is critical, says Kearney.

Replacement cost is standard in most commercial property policies, but check yours to be sure that's what you have.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.