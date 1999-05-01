Group Effort

Franchisors and customers team up to help the needy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Charity work isn't reserved for the economic elite. Just ask mother-daughter team Maria Solorzano and Yvette Gooch. Since 1997, the owners of Medford, New Jersey-based E Z Pantry Inc. have been showing customers of their grocery shopping and delivery service just how good it feels to give.

After nearby Philadelphia hosted a summit on volunteerism two summers ago, philanthropy became the talk of surrounding towns. "Since a lot of our customers are disabled or homebound, the conversation came up: `What can we do?' " says Gooch, 31.

Solorzano and Gooch devised a plan: For one month, they'd request a 25-cent donation from each customer and match the amount given. Customers were enthusiastic-- some gave quarters; others pitched in $5, $10 or even $20.

Today, the company's still putting smiles on the faces of givers and receivers, having raised more than $5,000 since the program began. Money goes toward household products, and holiday hams and turkeys for New Jersey charities. The homeless, food banks and soup kitchens have all benefited. To show customers their progress, donation specifics are printed in E Z Pantry's newsletter, along with letters of thanks from various charities.

Needless to say, E Z Pantry's donation drive will continue. "It really doesn't require much effort," says Gooch. "Not only does it help our relationship with customers, it helps the community."

The 9-year-old company, a brainchild of Solorzano, 53, is looking toward nationwide expansion. Its first New Jersey franchise was sold last year.

Contact Source

E Z Pantry, P.O. Box 1342, Medford, NJ 08055, (609) 767-0555

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry