My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

401(k) Reform

Keeping your company's program transparent.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

With so many Americans depending on 401(k) programs to fund their retirements, it's no surprise that the plans are coming under scrutiny. The same charges of exorbitant fees and lack of transparency that plagued the mutual fund industry are now being leveled at 401(k) programs--only this time it's employers who are bearing the brunt of the criticism.

"Class action lawsuits have been filed against 12 companies alleging that the parties at the companies overseeing the plans were asleep at the switch," says Greg Ash, partner and chair in the employee benefits practice of Kansas City, Missouri-based Spencer Fane Britt & Browne LLP. "They are charged with not understanding or monitoring where the 401(k) money was going--who was being paid and how much--and in some cases even actively concealing information from participants."

The court cases are a long way from being decided, but they portend major changes for 401(k) plans and the employers who offer them. "We are headed for a revolution in the industry," says Ash, "both in terms of voluntary changes in the way the industry compensates itself and in regulatory requirements [demanding] greater transparency."

Large companies with more participants and greater assets under management are more vulnerable to suits, but all employers who offer 401(k) programs should take a hard look at the issues. "You need to open the black box and find out what's in it," urges Ash, who advises employers to talk to service providers about fee structures and possibly even renegotiating. "When you're asked by an employee how much and to whom [the] plan is paying fees, 'Gee, I don't know' is not going to be an acceptable answer," he says. "And more employees will be asking that question."

Jennifer Pellet is a freelance writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.