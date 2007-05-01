My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pick a Card

Personalized gift credit cards are the latest trend in corporate gifting.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Looking for a little more gift-giving cachet than you'll get passing out logo-embossed tchotchkes to clients? Under a new program by MasterCard, entrepreneurs can put their logos on something guaranteed to please: a prepaid gift card.

Available in denominations ranging from $10 to $500 and good wherever MasterCard is accepted, the cards are mailed directly to recipients within five days of their order placement. "The feedback we've gotten is that it's a convenient, effective branding tool for small businesses," says Bruno Perreault, the group head of global small business and mid-size enterprises at Master-Card Worldwide. The cards can be designed, ordered and shipped at www.mastercardgiftcard.com.

Under an introductory program available only to individuals using their MasterCard BusinessCards, business owners pay a setup fee of $99 (in addition to the cards' dollar value) for an unlimited number of cards; the 3 percent load fee is waived on the first $10,000 worth of cards purchased. In addition to adding a logo, businesses can personalize the front of the card to include a recipient's name and a customized embossed message. Says Perreault, "It enables businesses to give something their employees and customers will really appreciate: the gift of choice."

Jennifer Pellet is a freelance writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.