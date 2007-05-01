Welcome, Visitors

My Queue

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

 Ever wished for one of those cool, live-action website spokespeople--or the budget to hire one? Now Rovion offers an affordable option with InPerson. For $50 per month, you can choose from 250 prerecorded video spokesperson messages. Your mini-model will move around your site, welcoming visitors and encouraging them to make purchases. Activated with only one line of code, Rovion spokespeople are easy to integrate into your site and manage through a web interface. Learn more at www.rovion.com.

