Funny Business

Using humor in your marketing.

May 1, 2007 2 min read

Jennifer Wilson thinks it's funny to replace the heads of gorgeous models with that of a big moose. And her customers do, too.

Wilson, 51, wanted to come up with a new twist on the oh-so-perfect manufacturers' ads that are provided to her Steamboat Springs, Colorado, clothing shop, Moose Mountain Trading Co. When her ad agency put a moose head on the models in the ads, the result was a hilarious campaign that has really resonated with Wilson's customers and even earned the blessing of the manufacturers whose ads she mutilated. Humor is a powerful tool, says Mark Silveira, author of Ordinary Advertising (and How to Avoid It Like the Plague). He gives a few tips for funny marketers: