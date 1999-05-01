What's New

Going PostalAnnex+, adding `bumpouts', developing play programs
May 1999
  • PostalAnnex+ has signed a nationwide contract with U-Haul that will allow every PostalAnnex+ franchise to provide additional services to its customers by placing U-Haul dealerships directly inside PostalAnnex+ stores. At press time, the company reported that 25 percent of all franchises had signed up, with another 25 percent expected to sign up by this summer.
  • The nation's oldest franchise restaurant chain, A&W Restaurant Inc., has developed an intriguing addition to its sites that are adjacent to gas stations or convenience stores. The new configuration, called a "bumpout," is similar to a house porch or sunroom--the franchise describes it as an eye-catching look that appeals to restaurant customers.
  • In an effort to expand franchising opportunities for its Play Program divisions, Burlingame, California-based Gymboree Corp. has implemented four new expansion initiatives. Gymboree Play Programs, which offer a full range of classes to help young children develop physical, mental and social skills, will soon be found in visible commercial locations such as malls and shopping centers. Gymboree hopes the new locations will be more visible to potential customers and will therefore draw more business. In addition, the curricula have been updated for enhanced play programs, and there are new age ranges for the various classes.

Contact Source

A & W Restaurants Inc., (734) 662-5544, marketing@prservices.com

The Gymboree Corp., 700 Airport Blvd., #200, Burlingame, CA 94010, (800) 520-PLAY

