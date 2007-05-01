My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Keep On Truckin'

Offer your customers convenience by making your business mobile.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For customers, convenience is key--they'd like it if everything could come directly to their door. Even a traditionally stationary business like mortgage lending can be mobile, as Fredrick L. Hicks Jr., founder of The Mortgage Bus Enterprises LLC, discovered. This Raleigh, North Carolina, entrepreneur envisioned a Winnebago fitted with comfortable seating, state-of-the-art computer equipment and big-screen displays so his clients could look up different mortgage lending rates right in their home, office or at the local mall.

Hicks designed the floor plan himself and spent three years making real estate investments to finance it. In December 2005, he took his first ride in the bright green and yellow mortgage bus. "People love the idea," he says. "We've had a great following. My business has increased significantly by using the bus at events and different venues--even just driving down the road." He projects 2007 revenue will be more than $675,000.

The convenience factor is what makes a mobile business tick. "Taking it to the customer is a growing trend," says John Mautner, founder of the Cycle of Success Institute, a small-business education company in Chicago. Whether you own a food business or a service business, you can peddle your services to office parks and large fair and event planners, he suggests.

Be mindful of special licenses that might apply to your type of business, especially if you work with food. Also, you'll need top-notch tools such as cell phones and wireless computer access to keep in touch while on the road.

Mobile opportunities are gearing up in a wide variety of industries, including mobile arcades, massage services and spas. Says Mautner, "You need to be [asking yourself], 'What is something I can bring to consumers?'"

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.