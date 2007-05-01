Do It Yourself

A site to self-publish your content.

May 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Now that content creation has become such a powerful tool in entrepreneurs' hands, what's next? Once you've invested a year in creating a blog or spent a few weeks shooting a helpful video, what can you do beyond embedding it in your site? You could turn your blog into a book or your video into a packaged DVD, and Lulu.com hopes you'll visit its site to make your move into self-publishing.

The options range from brochures and hardcover books to DVDs and e-books. There are no setup fees, and you can set your own price. Not only is it good for niche items, you can also order bound copies of employee handbooks or brochures to use in your business. It's not a new concept, but Lulu.com aims to make self-publishing easier.