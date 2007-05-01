My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Girl Talk

One company goes straight to the source to help brands reach their target market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Heidi Dangelmaier launched her New York City branding think tank, 3iYing, in 2005 to "bridge the growing gap" between young females and the companies targeting them. "Who can lift the brand up to the 21st century girl?" asks Dangelmaier, 41. "It's got to be a group that totally understands that girl."

Her staff is made up of 18 young women ages 16 to 22 from area art and design schools. "They had to be girls with not only deep analytic skills, but also creative skills," she explains. The group analyzes, researches, evaluates and designs marketing concepts, helping companies that target females in their teens and early twenties develop campaigns. Clients include Jones Apparel Group Inc., Playtex and Unilever. "When [the girls] come together, they are extremely fast and collaborate really well," says Dangelmaier, who projects $1.5 million to $2 million in sales for 2007. "For this particular game, I couldn't think of a better team."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.