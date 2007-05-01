Border Busters

Check out these websites to keep you going global.

May 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Have your plans to go global stalled? Whatever the obstacle, these sites will help you move forward. LINK ALL WEBSITES

1. Kompass: Supplies global business information on more than 2.2 million companies in 70 countries. Buyers can pinpoint suppliers and send them requests for quotes.

2. The Export Yellow Pages: Gives U.S. exporters a way to establish contacts and conduct global business.

3. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development: Covers country-specific economic and social issues, from trade to education.

4. Port Import Export Reporting Service: Provides current, comprehensive data on international trade.

5. Stat-USA/Internet: Delivers economic, business and international trade information produced by the U.S. government.

6. GlobeTrade.com: Helps entrepreneurs and small businesses expand internationally.