Play It Safe

Protect your business information when you subcontract.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Like any entrepreneur, you probably deal with freelancers and vendors who, depending on their roles, float around the edges of your company or work at the very heart of it.

Keep in mind, however, that these third parties present security issues that could really hurt your company, ranging from security lapses to data theft or misuse. "In today's world, a small-business owner has to have the same concerns as a Fortune 500 company," says Philip Gordon, national chair of Littler Mendelson's privacy and data protection group in Denver. Here are a few tips for handling contractor security issues.

Do a background check. Due diligence costs a bit, but it's worth it. Ask outsourcing firms to certify that the contractors they send you have undergone background checks. Ask for referrals and search Google for red flags, too.

Get it in writing. Write a contract that prohibits contractors from disclosing proprietary data to anyone else--subcontractors, for example--without your company's written authorization.

Check in with contractors. Ask for periodic updates on how they're accessing, storing and handling sensitive and proprietary information.

Work with the end in mind. Decide which information will be returned to your company or destroyed upon termination of the relationship. "You're drafting a contract anyway," Gordon says, "so putting in some terms addressing information security shouldn't be that costly."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online

Starting a Business

4 Reasons Why Pricing Is the Key to Startup Success