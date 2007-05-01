My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Crafty Cause

Raising awareness for a cause helped this handbag-maker raise her profile.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Handbags made from jeans
Who: Chris Graham of Chris Graham Designs
Where: Marietta, Georgia
When: Started in 2004
Startup costs: $500

Chris Graham started her $2 million business on little more than the seat of her pants. In 2003, Graham was working as a court reporter when she decided to fashion an old pair of jeans into a bag. She gave the bag away as a gift and soon found herself fielding requests for more.

Still, she doubted her handmade bags would turn into a major success. When she was invited to sell them at AmericasMart, an Atlanta apparel show, she nearly turned it down for fear she would barely break even.

But that same year, her three-year-old son was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. Armed with a desire to raise awareness, Graham reinvented her bags as the fashionable flagship for juvenile diabetes awareness and went forward with the AmericasMart show.

"We had no idea we would do so well at the show," says Graham, 38, who quit her job in 2004 to work solely on Bootie Bags. "People waited 45 minutes to place an order."

Graham attributes much of her success to word-of-mouth marketing and her work with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Each year, she donates a portion of the proceeds from Bootie Bags, which retail between $89 and $150, to JDRF. So far, she's raised over $60,000 and hopes to eventually hit $1 million.

In January, Graham changed the business name from Bootie Bags Inc. to Chris Graham Designs to make way for a new line of fashion accessories, but the Bootie Bags trend hasn't faded yet. Says Graham, "Every time we turn around, somebody else has heard about us. It's a nonstop thing."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.