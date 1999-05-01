Safety In Numbers

State-Of-The-Art Tech Tools

May 1, 1999

As computer users well know, a scratched CD-ROM is a useless CD-ROM. That's why you should keep them in a safe place like the Fellowes 32 Padded CD Wallet. Sturdily built, with a foam rubber exterior and an ultra-durable hinge, the Wallet holds up to 32 CDs in plastic stair-stepped "pages" that allow easy indexing and access.

32 Padded CD Wallet

Fellowes Manufacturing Co.

(800) 955-3344

http://www.fellowes.com

Street Price: $16.99

Storage Space

Nothing is more exasperating than coming in to work only to find that the fax machine has run out of paper overnight, sending all your important messages straight to data heaven. The NEFAX 635 prevents unpleasant surprises by storing a full 1MB of incoming documents in its memory, even if the unit runs out of toner or paper. Superfast scanning and a 14.4 Kbps modem make sending long documents easy, and memory transmission means you can scan and transmit simultaneously. The NEFAX also offers built-in parallel and serial ports so you can send faxes from your PC.

Nefax 635

NEC America

(800) 632-3293

http://www.cng.nec.com

Street Price: $2,595

Walk Your Mouse

You can walk and chew bubble gum at the same time, so why not walk and surf the Net? The RemotePoint Wireless Mouse from Interlink Electronics lets you surf from up to 40 feet away from your PC. Designed to fit comfortably in either hand, RemotePoint's pressure-point disk technology and bottom-mounted trigger/click button give you precise cursor control and have no moving parts to gum up or wear out. Installation doesn't require special software; simply hook the included IrDA receiver to the serial or PS2 port of your PC, and you're in business. The RemotePoint Wireless Mouse uses 2 AAA batteries (included).

RemotePoint Wireless Mouse

Interlink Electronics

(800) 340-1331

http://www.interlinkelec.com

Street Price: $99