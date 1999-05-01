Something Ventured

Venture capital funding hit an all-time high in '98. Here's what it means to you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The high-powered world of venture capital has done it again. Total venture capital invested last year soared 24 percent to another record high of $14.3 billion. That's a 78 percent jump in just two years, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) LLP's Money Tree Survey, which tracks some 630 U.S. venture capital funds on a quarterly basis. Other key measurements in 1998 fell in line accordingly: The average investment jumped 16 percent to $5 million, and more projects were funded than ever before - 2,856.

James D. Atwell of PwC's Global Technology Industry Group in Boston, the survey's sponsor, says, "1998 should have been declared the `Year of the Entrepreneur.'" He's got a point. An estimated 40 percent of all venture funds distributed last year went to companies that were no more than 2 years old.

But, of course, there's a hitch. While venture capitalists are ravenous to underwrite start-ups and expansions of small businesses, they continue to have highly discriminating tastes. Recipients of their largess had better be technology-based and must have an aggressive growth strategy with plans for an initial public offering, merger or acquisition within the next five years, says Kirk Walden, national director of the survey. Think exit strategy.

So venture capital has gone the way of NASCAR: Just as stock car racing moved from homespun mechanics and clay tracks to computer-designed cars, venture capital has shifted from a home-grown, small-business funding source to a key financier of high-tech projects. If a company is high-tech or a close semblance, venture capitalists may beat a path to its door. If not, expect to beat the bushes: About 76 percent of last year's funding went to high-tech projects.

Still, there are those who buck the trends - non-techies who find a way to secure venture capital. Lucinda Heekin of Cincinnati is one. She's the founder of The Last Best Place Catalog Company, which offers high-end apparel, gifts and jewelry. She built her operation from ground zero to $10 million in sales in five years using venture capital to support expansion after the first year. Last year, sales grew 24 percent, and Heekin's company was given $581,000 in venture capital for expansion by River Cities Capital Funds, also of Cincinnati. This year, Heekin, 47, expects an even larger investment and additional investors.

A former attorney, Heekin relied on professional contacts to help her approach River Cities. How did she persuade them to invest? First, she prepared an exhaustive business plan. Next came Heekin's vision. "We felt the apparel market had become too homogenized," she says. "People are hungry to not look like every other person."

River Cities listened though Heekin agrees it's tough for non-high-tech firms to get venture capitalists' attention. "It's a measure of the principles of the firm that they didn't reject [us because we're] a low-tech company," she says. "River Cities decided we had real growth promise."

Stephen B. Sherretta, a freelance business writer and editor with the EconomistGroup and the Financial Times in London.

Contact Source

The Last Best Place Catalog Company, (513) 936-3170, http://www.thelastbestplace.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online