No-Wire Act

June 1, 1999 2 min read

Take all the headaches out of sharing your computing resources with InfoAccess, a wireless networking solution from InnoMedia. Using digital spread-spectrum technology for secure and reliable data transfer, InfoAccess allows two computers up to 300 feet apart to simultaneously share a single Internet connection, phone line and printer. No need to install network cards; just plug InfoAccess into your PC's COM port and you're ready to go. InfoAccess also comes bundled with WinProxy secure firewall proxy software to optimize shared Internet access and prevent unauthorized users from accessing your network.

InfoAccess

InnoMedia

(408) 562-3535

http://www.innomedia.com

street Price: $199/pair

Lip Reader

The Aria Desktop Dictation Microphone makes your voice dictation software read you loud and clear--without the bother of a bulky headset or tangled wires tying you to your PC. The product's Acoustic Directional Processing technology increases recognition rates by focusing signal reception on the user's voice and canceling out background noise, making this the ideal microphone for chaotic "real world" office environments. A conveniently located on/off switch at the microphone's base ensures your PC won't pick up on private conversations.

Aria Desktop Dictation Microphone

Telex Communications

(800) 328-3771

http://www.computeraudio.telex.com

street Price: $99.95

Never Too Thin

Now you don't have to be a high-powered executive type to afford a great flat-panel LCD monitor. The Optiquest L700 is a 15.1-inch TFT active-matrix display that offers vivid, high-resolution color images with fast video response rates. A bright, flicker-free, low-emission display with a 120-degree horizontal viewing angle helps reduce strain on the eyes, while the OnView onscreen controls allow for effortless customization. Not only is it thin and light enough to be mounted on the wall, the L700 is also compatible with both PC and Mac systems.

optiquest L700

Optiquest

(800) 843-6784

http://www.optiquest.com

street Price: $979