My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Where to Host Your E-mail

For small business owners, the newly enhanced Google Apps could be the solution.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Could your business survive without e-mail? Even for one day? Probably not, which is why it's important to keep your e-mail functioning. So as an entrepreneur, is it better to host your e-mail externally or internally? Well, that depends on your size and needs.

Many studies are coming out about how expensive it is to maintain your e-mail in-house. Hosting e-mail internally does have significant costs associated with maintaining the e-mail servers, either with internal technical staff or a support vendor. You need to constantly install patches and maintain backups, as well as plan for disaster recovery. A small business with a limited to non-existent IT department often would have to rely on one internal person--who could get sick, quit or take a vacation--or an offsite consultant. At the same time, hosting internally does allow you to have more control.

On the other hand, hosting e-mail or applications externally allows you to offload many of these costs and maintenance problems to a hosting vendor. However, you then have to do your due diligence on that hosting firm. When you use hosted e-mail, you're dependent on both your vendor and your network connection. You also have to be comfortable having your data stored on someone else's hardware. So if you have strict data security requirements, hosting your e-mail externally won't work for you. One other issue with e-mail and applications hosting companies is that they have many restrictions on attachment sizes and storage space.

If you do decide to host your e-mail externally, the newly enhanced Google Apps is an option to consider. Google pioneered the 1GB free consumer e-mail system a few years ago. Everyone knows you can use Google to search, but did you know Google Apps not only provides your own branded domain e-mail--at 2GBs to 10GBs--but also other hosted applications? This Google service provides applications such as a free web-based word processor and spreadsheet, as well as collaboration features related to calendaring and portals.

Below are some of the main features of the Google Apps Premier Edition, which costs $50 per account per year.

  • 10GB e-mail storage per account with 99.9 percent uptime guarantee for e-mail
  • Conference room and resource scheduling, which is useful for growing companies
  • 24/7 assistance, including phone support
  • Mobile access
  • Administrator control panel
  • APIs to integrate with your existing infrastructure
  • E-mail migration tools
  • Google Docs & Spreadsheets--a web-based word processor and spreadsheet program
  • Google Calendar

For the very early starter who wants to spend as little money as possible, the free standard edition provides less e-mail storage and doesn't include any of the features you need for a more established business, such as 99.9 percent uptime guarantee for e-mail, 24/7 assistance with phone support and resource scheduling.

This improved Google Apps hosted service comes on the heels of the recent launch of Microsoft's Windows Vista and Office 2007. While Google Apps doesn't have all the features of Microsoft Office, its price point of free or $50 per account per year for the premier version is significantly lower than Microsoft Office's. (Standard Edition retail price is $399; Small Business Edition is $449; Professional Edition is $499; and Office Ultimate Edition is $679). This price comparison, of course, doesn't even take into account the stress and cost involved with licensing, setting up and maintaining an internal mail server and applications for a small business.

Even without the word processor and spreadsheet applications, Google Apps is a pretty powerful service for small businesses when you consider the features you can get for free. Within a few hours of configuration you can setup e-mail, calendaring and a small company portal for free without having to have deep technical knowledge. It sure is a lot easier than just a few years ago.

Frank Bell is Entrepreneur.com's "Web 2.0" columnist and a principal at IT Strategists, a leading business and technology consulting firm in Southern California. He has consulted with many internet startups, as well as companies such as Yahoo!, Vivendi Universal, Disney, Toyota, Nissan, Deluxe Digital Studios, AEG, Sony and Ticketmaster.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

4 Tech Trends That Are Positively Changing Workplaces

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment

Technology

Vuzix to Equip Smart Glasses With Facial Recognition