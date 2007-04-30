My Queue

Week 10

Begin networking and building a referral business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building long-term relationships through networking can keep a steady stream of business coming in for years. Nervous about meeting new people and educating them about your business? No problem. In week 10, we'll be giving you advice on the following networking topics:

  • The 10 traits of master networkers
  • Generating referrals
  • Making yourself memorable at networking functions
  • Selecting business or networking groups to join
  • Motivating yourself to network

