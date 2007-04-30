Week 8
Create a support team and advisory board.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
From employees to advisors, surrounding yourself with the best people possible is crucial to your business's success. In week eight, we'll give you tips on finding the right people, including:
- Where to find your advisors and how to compensate them
- How to treat advisors and make the most of them
- Finding and interviewing your first employees
- Integrating your new employees into your business