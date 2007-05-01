My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Help Wanted?

Check out these resources that any startup can use.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Your Ad Department
www.youraddepartment.com
Getting your message out there is one of the toughest aspects of launching a business. With Your Ad Department software, you gain access to numerous resources and research analysis, plus marketing and PR tools with step-by-step instructions. Resources include contact information for printers, media, stock photography houses and more. The marketing and PR tools include advice on everything from how to write effective advertising to creating a media kit. Price: $395

LogoStick
www.logostick.com
Want to create a professional-looking logo, but have artistic abilities suited only to a box of crayons? No problem. LogoStick offers a do-it-yourself website that lets you create, customize and purchase your logo over the web. You start by selecting your profession. Then you pick from a library of styles and symbols, and finish creating your logo with customizing tools that let you change everything from color to size and angle. Prices start at $99.

Davinci Virtual
www.davincivirtual.com
When businesses launch, they're usually running a skeleton crew. With Davinci Virtual's communication solutions, you can pull a little more meat off the bone by having a virtual receptionist. You get your own toll-free number and can set personal greetings, receive voice-mail and fax notifications, hold conference calls with up to 25 callers, send e-mail by phone and more. Prices start at $59 per month.

Shopster.com
www.shopster.com
Create your own customizable e-commerce storefront with Shopster.com. The site lets you select only the items you want to sell from an inventory of more than 700,000 products, set your own pricing, conduct your own marketing and wait for the monthly checks to roll in. Shopster.com handles the shipping, credit card transactions, storefront hosting and just about all the other nonfun stuff. Price: $330 per year.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.