Help Wanted?

Check out these resources that any startup can use.

May 1, 2007 2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Your Ad Department

www.youraddepartment.com

Getting your message out there is one of the toughest aspects of launching a business. With Your Ad Department software, you gain access to numerous resources and research analysis, plus marketing and PR tools with step-by-step instructions. Resources include contact information for printers, media, stock photography houses and more. The marketing and PR tools include advice on everything from how to write effective advertising to creating a media kit. Price: $395

LogoStick

www.logostick.com

Want to create a professional-looking logo, but have artistic abilities suited only to a box of crayons? No problem. LogoStick offers a do-it-yourself website that lets you create, customize and purchase your logo over the web. You start by selecting your profession. Then you pick from a library of styles and symbols, and finish creating your logo with customizing tools that let you change everything from color to size and angle. Prices start at $99.

Davinci Virtual

www.davincivirtual.com

When businesses launch, they're usually running a skeleton crew. With Davinci Virtual's communication solutions, you can pull a little more meat off the bone by having a virtual receptionist. You get your own toll-free number and can set personal greetings, receive voice-mail and fax notifications, hold conference calls with up to 25 callers, send e-mail by phone and more. Prices start at $59 per month.

Shopster.com

www.shopster.com

Create your own customizable e-commerce storefront with Shopster.com. The site lets you select only the items you want to sell from an inventory of more than 700,000 products, set your own pricing, conduct your own marketing and wait for the monthly checks to roll in. Shopster.com handles the shipping, credit card transactions, storefront hosting and just about all the other nonfun stuff. Price: $330 per year.