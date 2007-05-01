Go With It

Don't miss a beat with business tools that keep you going while on the road.

Hot in Pursuit: You don't have to break the bank to get some of the recent technology innovations all neatly packaged in a portable notebook computer. The Systemax Pursuit 4155 Series Notebook features a 1.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor to help you eke out the most performance and power savings on the go. The 15.4-inch screen gives you plenty of room for viewing various multimedia or working with multiple applications open. The integrated 1.3 mega-pixel camera is a fun bonus. Rounding out the specs are Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM, a CD-RW/DVD-ROM combo drive and an 80GB hard drive. Although 6.28 pounds is a respectable weight for a notebook of this size, one of its most attractive features is definitely its $1000 price tag.

3-2-1 Contact: Your most valuable business resources are your customers. You need a straightforward way to keep track of these valuable contacts, organize your information and stay on top of your client communications. Perennial contact management software favorite ACT! by Sage is now in its 2007 version for $230. ACT! features direct integration with Microsoft Outlook, advanced keyword search, upgraded security capabilities, calendar and task lists, and customer communication tracking. The basic version of ACT! is designed for individuals and small teams and can handle the needs of most startups. You can always upgrade to a premium version as your company grows.