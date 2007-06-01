Yahoo! to Go

New mobile offerings add functionality to your phone.

June 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Mobile phones aren't just for talking anymore, and Yahoo! isn't just for computers. Yahoo! Go 2.0 is Yahoo!'s new to-go bundle of web applications and internet services optimized for the limited memory and display of mobile phones. Widgets--narrowly focused bits of functionality--are a big part of the bundle: E-mail, weather, news, Flickr photos, maps and local information are accessed through an intuitive "carousel." Naturally, a search engine is also included. Yahoo! Go 2.0 also synchronizes your online e-mail, photos and contacts with those on your phone.

Yahoo! Go 2.0 is free, but the usual carrier charges for airtime and data apply. Check with Yahoo! to see if your phone is compatible.