My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yahoo! to Go

New mobile offerings add functionality to your phone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Mobile phones aren't just for talking anymore, and Yahoo! isn't just for computers. Yahoo! Go 2.0 is Yahoo!'s new to-go bundle of web applications and internet services optimized for the limited memory and display of mobile phones. Widgets--narrowly focused bits of functionality--are a big part of the bundle: E-mail, weather, news, Flickr photos, maps and local information are accessed through an intuitive "carousel." Naturally, a search engine is also included. Yahoo! Go 2.0 also synchronizes your online e-mail, photos and contacts with those on your phone.

Yahoo! Go 2.0 is free, but the usual carrier charges for airtime and data apply. Check with Yahoo! to see if your phone is compatible.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries