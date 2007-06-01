Twice as Nice

Netgear's handset lets you take both VoIP and traditional calls.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Back in the misty dawn of VoIP, early humans chatted over PC mics and speakers chiseled in stone. Then came headsets, handsets tethered to a PC, and finally, handsets wirelessly connected to docking cradles tethered to PCs. Traditional, Plain Old Telephone Service calls were always a separate issue.

Netgear's Dual-Mode Cordless Phone with Skype (SPH200D) is another small step for mankind: one cordless handset that can take both VoIP and POTS calls while you roam around your home or office. The SPH200D base station plugs into both your Wi-Fi network router and a telephone wall jack. Calls travel wirelessly to the handset over the 1.9 GHz band (to avoid interfering with other common wireless devices). Since no software or Wi-Fi configuration is required, the system takes less time to set up than to describe in print.

The iPod-white handset automatically imports your Skype buddy list and account information. You can scroll with its center navigation pad or use its finger-friendly keypad, which accepts data entry much more easily than most phones. Key in a phone number and you're prompted to choose between your landline and SkypeOut (assuming you have SkypeOut calling credits available); the handset accepts incoming calls to both your landline and SkypeIn phone numbers. You get the usual battery of premium calling services without additional charge.

Some internet-only calls might sound a bit tinny but no less clear than on any cordless or cell phone. SPH200D's DECT technology let me wander downstairs, out the door and down the street while talking on both Skype and POTS lines with no loss of clarity or volume.

Scroll-click connections to Vonage and GoogleTalk buddies would be nice, too. But at present, VoIP providers limit those kinds of calls to their own subscriber lists. In Skype's case, that's 140 million buddies worldwide.

Someday, your descendants will ride in flying cars while using the same handset for POTS, cellular and web calls. But at $200 from major e-tailers or Skype, the SPH200D is a pretty good interim solution.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Starting a Business Isn't What You Think. Here's What to Expect Instead.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose