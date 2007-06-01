My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gimme Some Love

Want big buzz and stellar sales? Reap the rewards of building a community that gives you feedback about your product.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Evangelist, Author and Speaker
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I got my first taste of user groups when I worked for Apple. Speaking at user group meetings was one of my great pleasures. Their members were unpaid, raging, thunderlizard evangelists for Apple and sustained the company by supporting its customers when Apple couldn't--or didn't want to--support them itself.

Now that Apple is the homecoming queen again, there are lots of people claiming credit for its success. The Apple user-group community deserves a high-five, too. How can you create a kick-ass community like that?

1. Create something worth building a community around. If you create a great product, you may not be able to stop a community from forming, even if you try. By contrast, it's hard to build a community around mundane, mediocre crap, no matter how hard you try.

2. Identify and recruit your thunderlizards--immediately! Most companies go about their business for months before asking with surprise: "You mean there are groups of people forming around our products?" If you have a great product, find the thunderlizards and ask them to build a community. (If you can't find self-appointed evangelists for your product, you may not have created a great product.)

3. Assign one person the task of building a community. Sure, many employees would like to build a community, but who wakes up every day with this task at the top of her list of priorities? Another way to look at this is to ask, "Who's going to get fired if she doesn't build a community?" A community needs a champion within the company to carry the flag.

4. Give people something concrete to chew on. Communities can't just sit around composing love letters to your CEO. This means your product has to be customizable, extensible and malleable. Think about Adobe Photoshop: If it weren't for the company's plug-in architecture, would its community have developed so quickly?

5. Create an open system. This is software-weenie talk, but the point is that you need to provide people with the tools and information to tweak your product, whether it's Photoshop, an iPod or a Harley-Davidson.

6. Welcome criticism. Most companies feel warm and fuzzy toward their communities, as long as the communities toe the line by continuing to say nice things, buying their products and never complaining. The minute the community says anything negative, however, companies freak out. Big mistake. The more a company welcomes--even celebrates--criticism, the stronger its bonds to its community will be.

7. Foster the exchange of ideas. At the basic level, your website should provide a forum where customers can engage in discourse with one another and with your employees. At the bleeding edge, the CEO participates in community events, too. This doesn't mean you let the community run your company, but you should listen to what it has to say.

8. Publicize the existence of the community. If you're going to all the trouble of catalyzing a community, don't hide it under a bushel. Your community should be an integral part of your sales and marketing efforts.

"Empower entrepreneurs" is Guy Kawasaki's mantra. He is former chief evangelist for Apple Inc., co-founder of VC firm Garage Technology Ventures and author of eight books--most recently, The Art of the Start. Visit his blog at http://blog.guykawasaki.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries