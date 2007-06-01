My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Develop This

Let the ideas roll--with a little help from the R&E tax credit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The federal tax credit for companies that invest in R&D was renewed in December for 2006 and 2007. The tax break, known as the Research and Experimentation Tax Credit, also gained a new feature that should help more growing businesses take advantage of it--and save some serious money.

The research credit is intended to spur innovation, which has worked for Bryan Wood, owner of 43-year-old Powr-Grip Co. Inc. in Laurel, Montana. The company, which manufactures vacuum-powered lifting tools, has been taking the credit since 2001.

Last year, nearly 15 percent of Powr-Grip's $12 million in sales came from products that didn't exist two years earlier, says Wood, 41. In 2006, Powr-Grip's credit came to $34,000, saving the company nearly a quarter of its total tax bill. "The credit has definitely influenced our decisions on investing new money in product development," Wood says.

The credit has worked in two ways: Companies averaged their R&D spending from 1984 to 1988, then took a tax break on 20 percent of any research spending over that figure; or they used more recent years as a basis, but the credit was smaller, so few companies used this method, says Marty Karamon, senior tax manager at Deloitte Tax LLP.

The credit was simplified in December, allowing companies to add up the past three years' qualified research expenditures, then divide by two to get their base line figure. The business can take a credit for 12 percent of any spending above that base line.

Next up, says Karamon, is the battle to get the credit extended to cover additional years.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries